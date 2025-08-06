AKPS stops 26 Bangladeshis from illegal entry into Malaysia

SEPANG: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) prevented 26 Bangladeshi men from entering Malaysia due to non-compliance with entry rules.

The group arrived on two flights from Dhaka and were intercepted by AKPS at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Intelligence reports indicated their entry was systematically planned with external assistance.

Upon arrival, all individuals were escorted to the AKPS KLIA1 Operations Office for further screening.

An order was issued for their immediate deportation on the next available flight.

AKPS credited the success to strong coordination between intelligence and monitoring units.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to securing national borders, especially at major entry points like KLIA.

In a separate incident, AKPS denied entry to 11 foreigners at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS in Alor SETAR.

The group, consisting of nine men and two women, violated entry conditions under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

They were ordered to return to their home countries immediately.

AKPS emphasised zero tolerance for immigration violations, vowing to protect national sovereignty.

Enhanced inspections will continue at all entry points to ensure only eligible visitors enter Malaysia. – Bernama