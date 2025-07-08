AKPS to boost border security with enforcement agencies collaboration

SEPANG: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) plans to deepen collaboration with key enforcement agencies to enhance border security and operations nationwide.

Director-General Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed strong existing ties with the Immigration Department and Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Mohd Shuhaily highlighted the government’s agenda for tighter border control during his first working visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1. He stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation, citing Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s call for stronger measures against drug smuggling.

The director-general also pledged to inspect border areas and major entry points to address on-ground challenges. “Alhamdulillah, I have such a spirited and skilled work group. They have a lot of ideas and I’m here just to work with them, not to instruct but to work together and try to solve,“ he said. - Bernama