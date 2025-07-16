Al-Falah MADANI forum expands nationwide to strengthen community ties

PUTRAJAYA: The al-Falah MADANI Forum will be expanded nationwide as a strategic engagement platform between religious agencies and the community, announced Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the forum serves as a unified platform for religious leaders to present strategic views on the future of the ummah while strengthening ties between religious institutions and the public.

“In view of the forum’s significant and encouraging impact, I propose that the al-Falah MADANI Forum be made a regular programme to be held in strategic locations nationwide,“ he said during his speech at the Religious Affairs Agencies Assembly.

Mohd Na’im added that the forum enhances public understanding of current issues, clarifies misconceptions, and fosters closer relationships between the people and religious agency leaders.

In support of the government’s national agenda to ease public burdens amid socio-economic challenges, he proposed a joint initiative called ‘Santuni al-Falah MADANI: Agenda Kesejahteraan Sosial Ummah’.

The programme, led by the Islamic Economic Development Foundation of Malaysia (YaPEIM), aims to streamline welfare efforts.

“We already have programmes such as visits to asnaf groups and aid distribution, but coordination has been somewhat lacking. With the Santuni al-Falah MADANI programme, it will be more structured and better aligned,“ he explained.

The initiative aligns with the second thrust of the al-Falah Transformation Plan, focusing on human wellbeing, particularly Islamic economic sustainability and social welfare. - Bernama