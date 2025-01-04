Al-Falah USJ 9 Mosque opens doors to those affected by Putra Heights fire

SHAH ALAM: Al-Falah USJ 9 Mosque in Subang Jaya near here has been opened to those affected by the gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights.

In a post on the mosque’s Facebook account, it said that it remains open to individuals or families in need of temporary shelter or a place to rest.

“We at Al-Falah USJ 9 Mosque would like to inform that the mosque is now open to all those affected by the fire incident in the Putra Heights area and its surroundings.

“We stand with you during this challenging time. May Allah SWT ease all matters and protect everyone involved. Please contact the mosque representative at 03-80116949 or come directly to the mosque if you need any assistance,“ the post read.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said the fire involved a leak in a gas pipeline, approximately 500 metres long.

ALSO READ: Sree Maha Kaliamman Temple offers assistance to gas pipeline fire victims: Kota Kemuning assemblyman