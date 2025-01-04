PETALING JAYA: The Sri Maha Kaliamman temple in Bukit Kemuning is presently offering shelter and assistance to the victims affected by the gasline incident in Putra Heights, Subang, this morning.

In an Instagram post, Kota Kemuning assemblyman Preakas Sampunathan said that the temple has opened its doors to assist all those affected by the fire incident in Putra Heights and surrounding areas.

“If you or your family need a place to rest, temporary shelter, or seek assistance, the temple is ready to receive you with full concern.

“Sri Maha Kaliaman Temple stands with the community in facing this ordeal. May all those involved be protected and all matters be eased,” he said.

In several photos posted by Preakas, several victims are seen getting treatment for various minor injuries as a result of the incident.

As of 10.35 am, 25 victims of a fire caused by a burst gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, were receiving initial treatment at a nearby temple.

A check by Bernama at the scene found that Ministry of Health personnel were attending to all the victims.

All the victims sustained wounds, burns, and breathing difficulties.

It is understood that five victims have been transferred to Serdang Hospital for further treatment.

This morning, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has confirmed that a gas pipeline fire has occurred in Putra Heights, Subang today.

Selangor JBPM operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a distress call at 8.23am as fire-fighting operations are currently underway.