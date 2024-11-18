Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah congratulate Siti Nurhaliza

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, congratulated Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin on being honoured with the 2024 Biduan Negara Award.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed hope that the title awarded to the Kuala Lipis native would inspire her to achieve even greater success in the future.

“Their Royal Highnesses also express hope that her achievements will inspire others to pursue excellence through hard work,” according to a post on the Kesultanan Pahang’s Facebook page.

Siti Nurhaliza was named Biduanita Negara during the National Art Awards Ceremony on Nov 13, becoming the third recipient of the prestigious title after the late Puan Sri Saloma in 1978 and the late Datuk Sharifah Aini in 2006.

Since beginning her career in 1995, she has earned over 300 accolades both locally and internationally, including 42 Anugerah Industri Muzik awards, 25 Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian titles, 28 Anugerah Planet Muzik awards, four MTV Asia Awards, and two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records

Siti Nurhaliza has released over 200 songs across 20 albums and staged more than 60 concerts both at home and abroad. She was also honoured as one of the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World and performed a solo concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2005.