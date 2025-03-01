PETALING JAYA: An academic has described the rise of deviant Islamic practices in Malaysia as “alarming” and has called for stronger action from the authorities to address the issue.

International Islamic University Malaysia Department of Quran and Sunnah Studies assistant professor Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin was commenting on a recent online video showing a group in Danau Kota, Setapak, engaging in zikir (a remembrance prayer) at a cemetery.

The video showed the prayer being performed in an unusually loud and unconventional manner, sparking concern among the Muslim community.

Abu Hafiz noted that this was not the first incident of its kind, attributing such occurrences to a lack of adherence to the true teachings of Islam.

“There have been numerous cases like this in the past. True Islamic teachings are derived from the Quran and Sunnah, which are the two primary sources of guidance for Muslims,” he said.

“If we examine it closely, we will find no evidence or practices from the Prophet Muhammad or his companions that align with such deviations during their time,” he added.

Abu Hafiz asserted that many Muslims justify deviant practices by misinterpreting the Quran and Sunnah, describing this as the root of the problem.

Federal Territories deputy mufti Sahibus Samahah Jamali Mohd Adnan said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) is investigating the zikir incident.

He also stressed the importance of proper etiquette on being at cemeteries, urging visitors to avoid actions that might cause confusion, misunderstanding or affronts to Islam.

“Islam teaches its followers to uphold respect, etiquette and rules, including when visiting burial grounds, as a sign of respect for the resting places of Muslim remains,” he said.

Abu Hafiz criticised the practices seen in the video as inappropriate, warning that deviant teachings could have significant and harmful effects on Islam.

“Misunderstanding leads people away from true teachings and they begin to accept deviations as the mainstream. This creates confusion as the actual teachings of Islam may then be perceived as deviant,” he said.

He emphasised the need for the authorities to ensure understanding of Islamic teachings is firmly rooted in the Quran and Sunnah.

“If the authorities are ineffective in addressing such issues, problems will arise, necessitating stronger enforcement. The authorities must review and tackle deviant or borderline-deviant teachings in society. Without such measures, the situation will deteriorate,” he said.

Abu Hafiz also urged caution among Muslims, stressing that addressing the root causes of deviant teachings is essential.

“Islamic education plays a crucial role, but it cannot operate in isolation. As an educator, I can teach my students and create awareness, but my influence is limited.

“I lack the jurisdiction to take further action. Therefore, the responsibility lies with the authorities. If they fail to act decisively, we will continue to witness cases like the cemetery incident and the spread of deviant practices across the country.”

On Dec 29, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar urged all parties to refrain from speculating on the incident.

He advised the public to allow Islamic religious authorities to handle the matter and confirmed that Jawi has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation.