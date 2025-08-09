Alarming rise in NCD cases among Malaysians, 19-year-old suffers heart attack

KANGAR: Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among Malaysians have reached an alarming level, with the youngest recorded heart attack case at the National Heart Institute (IJN) involving a 19-year-old patient.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that his ministry will address the issue aggressively.

He urged Malaysians to adopt a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity are the main factors leading to heart attacks, which can be silent killers if ignored.

“According to the findings of the National Health Mobility Survey 2023, one in three Malaysians suffers from hypertension and high cholesterol,“ he said.

He added that one in six Malaysians suffers from diabetes, while nearly 54 per cent are overweight or obese.

“We are concerned about non-communicable diseases, which are the leading cause of death, namely heart attacks,“ he said at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Karnival Sihat Milik Semua at Dewan 2020.

The event was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The two-day carnival is part of the Silver Jubilee celebration marking the 25th year of the reign of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Dzulkefly also highlighted chronic diseases such as lung disease caused by smoking, including COPD, asthma, and lung cancer.

“After heart attacks, the second non-communicable disease is cancer, but lung disease can also be a major killer,“ he said.

He warned that lung disease could surpass heart attacks if not addressed, particularly due to smoking-related illnesses.

Malaysia spends approximately RM64.3 billion annually on NCD treatment, based on WHO data. - Bernama