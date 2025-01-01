KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert level warning of continuous rain in four states for three days starting this Saturday.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the four states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

“In Kelantan, it involves Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai,“ he said in a statement.

The same warning was also issued for the whole of Terengganu while in Pahang it involves Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, and Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

The public can get the latest weather information through the department’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, the department’s official social media site or the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.