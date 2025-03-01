Two men arrested over TM cable theft

IPOH: Two local men were arrested on suspicion of stealing Telekom Malaysia cables at Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli early today.

Gerik District police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said a team from the Bersia Police Station on a crime prevention patrol spotted a Perodua Aruz being driven suspiciously around 12.45 am and stopped the vehicle.

“Upon inspection, the car, driven by a 23-year-old man, was found carrying bundles of burnt copper cables and various cable-cutting tools.

“The suspect was arrested and the evidence seized for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkifli said further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, a 19-year-old man, at around 2 am in Kampung Bandariang. He is believed to be an accomplice of the first suspect.

Both suspects have been remanded for four days starting today to assist investigations under Section 431A of the Penal Code.