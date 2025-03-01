KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have advised the public not to join any rallies and reminded them to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative powers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said in a statement today that Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution clearly state that any party seeking a pardon must apply to the Pardons Board and not through rallies or any other channels that do not comply with the law.

“To respect the decree of Yang di-Pertuan Agong and maintain public safety and order, PDRM urged the public not to participate in any rallies organised by any party.

“Therefore, all citizens are implored to continuously uphold the principles of the Rukun Negara, particularly the Rule of Law and Courtesy and Morality, which are the pillars of the nation’s prosperity and harmony,“ he said.

Istana Negara, in a statement, stated that applications for a pardon or remission of a sentence must be submitted by the prisoner concerned for consideration by the Pardons Board, chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It said the provision under Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites for offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.