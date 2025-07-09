Algeria and Uruguay join ASEAN TAC, boosting global ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The accession of Algeria and Uruguay to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) marks a significant step in strengthening their engagement with ASEAN.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan highlighted that this formal mechanism will enable both nations to collaborate more effectively within multilateral and bilateral frameworks.

Mohamad noted that the inclusion of Algeria and Uruguay, representing Africa and South America, underscores ASEAN’s openness and its reputation as a trusted regional bloc globally.

“We have long had bilateral relations with Algeria, and now we will begin bilateral ties with Uruguay,“ he said.

The signing ceremony, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, saw Algeria represented by Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Uruguay by Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.

Mohamad described the TAC as a friendship agreement, reinforcing global peace as a shared priority.

Since its adoption in 1976, the TAC has served as a cornerstone for peaceful relations in Southeast Asia. Its principles—respect for sovereignty, non-interference, peaceful dispute resolution, and rejection of force—remain vital today.

With their accession, the total number of TAC signatories rises to 57. The event took place alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, reflecting ASEAN’s commitment to inclusive global partnerships. - Bernama