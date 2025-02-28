Aliff Aziz, Ruhainies plead guilty to khalwat, fined RM3,000

PETALING JAYA: Singer Aliff Aziz and actress Ruhainies have changed their plea and admitted guilty to a charge of khalwat (close proximity) at the Federal Territories Syariah High Court on February 21.

According to Sinar Harian, the Federal Territories Syariah Prosecution Department confirmed the matter in a statement on Thursday, stating that both celebrities have already paid a fine of RM3,000 last Friday.

“During the previous mention on October 17 last year, the court set February 20 and 27 for the continuation of the trial after both initially pleaded not guilty.

“However, on February 18, the defendants’ syarie lawyer informed us via letter that both clients wished to change their plea and requested the court to reschedule the hearing to February 21.

“After the charges were read again, both changed their plea to guilty.

“Based on their guilty plea, the Syariah High Court Judge convicted them and imposed a fine of RM3,000 each or three months’ imprisonment if they failed to pay,“ the statement said.

Previously, during the proceedings on July 3 last year, Aliff—whose full name is Mohammad Aliff Aziz, 33—and Ruhainies—whose full name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas, 31—pleaded not guilty to charges under Section 27(a) and 27(b) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 [Act 559] for khalwat.

Earlier reports stated that Aliff, who is married at the time of the offence and Ruhainies were caught for khalwat after allegedly cohabiting in a luxury condominium in the capital city.

On June 13, 2024, Aliff Aziz and singer Bella Astillah ended their marriage after he pronounced talak satu at the Federal Territories Syariah Court.

They share two children, Mohamad Ayden Adrean and Ara Adreanna.