Khalwat case: Celebrities Aliff Aziz, Ruhainies to face trial in Feb 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Syariah High Court today set Feb 20 and Feb 27 next year for the trial of singer Mohamad Aliff Aziz and actress Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas, who are accused of committing khalwat (close proximity) in March this year.

Syariah Judge Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz fixed the dates following the request from Syariah Prosecutor Masroha Duki from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

“For the court’s information, today was set for case management. The prosecution has submitted a copy of the prosecution witness list to the court and the defence lawyers.

“Therefore, we request the court to set the trial dates,” said Masroha during the proceedings for the celebrities known as Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies.

Syariah lawyers Abdul Hadi Mohamad Salleh and Muhammad Amirul Ashraf A.Ghani, who are appearing for Aliff and Ruhainies, confirmed the matter.

On July 3, Aliff, 33, and Ruhainies, 31, pleaded not guilty at the Syariah High Court here to charges of being together in a situation that could raise suspicion in a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang at 12.35 am on March 9.

The charge against Mohamad Aliff was framed under Section 27(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, while Nur Ruhainies was charged under Section 27 (b) of the same law.

They face a maximum fine of RM3,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years upon conviction.