All aboard for vibrant cultural experience

PETALING JAYA: More than 20,000 people clad in sarong flooded 11 Klang Valley train stations yesterday morning for the ninth edition of “Keretapi Sarong”, transforming platforms into a vibrant celebration of unity and heritage ahead of Malaysia Day.

Organised by cultural group LOCCO, with support from Rapid KL, this year’s edition carried the theme “Serumpun”, symbolising Asean unity. From as early as 8am, the stations came alive with sarong-clad crowds who boarded trains bound for a secret destination – Raintree Plaza at The Exchange TRX.

LOCCO co-founder Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman said Keretapi Sarong remains a people’s event without protocols, celebrating all walks of life regardless of background.

What began as a quirky NGO initiative to revive the humble sarong has now become one of Malaysia’s most recognisable cultural movements – transforming trains into moving carnivals and positioning the sarong as both a heritage icon and a potential tourism product.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) tourism and economy professor Dr Mohd Hafiz Hanafiah said Keretapi Sarong has captured the imagination of Malaysians from all walks of life, attracting loyal fans and first-timers alike.

He said its success lies in its authenticity, inclusivity and the ability to reframe cultural identity in a modern setting.

“The origin of the sarong is multicultural – Indians, Chinese, Baba Nyonya and Malays would wear them at home. The event brings the sarong, often relegated to domestic use, back into public life, turning it into a statement of pride and cultural identity on trains and city streets,” he told theSun yesterday.

Unlike staged festivals, Keretapi Sarong uses public trains as moving venues, turning daily commutes into a carnival of song, laughter and friendship. Mohd Hafiz described it as an expression of Malaysia’s multicultural spirit “in action, not just in slogans”, particularly during the Merdeka season.

He said a recent UiTM study of more than 100 participants shed light on the event’s growing appeal.

“Respondents said they valued cultural authenticity over logistical perfection – the emotional connection and atmosphere mattered more than whether the trains ran on time.

“This trust in the event’s inclusivity and transparency has translated into loyalty, with many participants returning each year, recommending it to friends and seeing it as a tradition worth protecting. The Gen Z crowd does a good job in reintroducing the sarong in a modern, urban context, reframing it as fashionable and relevant for the next generation,” Mohd Hafiz said.

He added that while the sarong remains central, participants often pair it with other attire such as the baju Melayu, sari and cheongsam, further showcasing Malaysia’s diversity.

The study also found that most participants were highly educated professionals with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, suggesting the event has developed a base of cultural ambassadors who actively promote it within their communities.

Beyond nostalgia, Keretapi Sarong creates new cultural memories, allowing Malaysians to feel part of what Mohd Hafiz called “a living heritage in motion”.

He added that with support from the National Unity Ministry, the event has expanded to include pocket festivals featuring food stalls, crafts and performances.

The event is also increasingly being recognised for its tourism potential, with respondents seeing it not only as a cultural celebration but also as “cultural diplomacy in motion” – a unique way of showcasing Malaysia to the world.

Keretapi Sarong is more than a festival; it is a reminder that culture, when brought into the public sphere, can strengthen national identity, generate economic value and project Malaysia’s image internationally, he added.