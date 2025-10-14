10 students receive Karpal Singh Law Scholarship from DAP

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten law students have received the Karpal Singh Law Scholarship, continuing the late leader’s legacy of upholding justice, human rights and constitutional supremacy.

DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo announced the party initially allocated RM100,000 for 10 recipients but doubled the amount to RM200,000 following encouraging donor contributions.

“This marks the second year the Karpal Singh Law Scholarship is being awarded after it was first introduced last year,“ he said in a statement.

The recipients, comprising Malaysians from diverse backgrounds nationwide, are pursuing legal studies at local public institutions and foreign universities.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook revealed the 10 recipients were selected from 200 applicants and expressed hope they would carry Karpal Singh’s spirit as a defender of law and the Constitution.

He also shared the party awarded a scholarship to a student leader known for openly criticising the existing education system despite the controversy.

“Although the criticism involved the Federal Government, of which DAP is part, in the spirit of freedom of expression and the pursuit of truth championed by the late Karpal Singh, the party decided to maintain its decision to grant the scholarship based on merit,“ he said.

The event also featured the inaugural Karpal Singh Law Lecture delivered by Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi on judicial appointments commission reform.

The scholarship was launched last year to honour Karpal Singh on the 10th anniversary of his passing and inspire young Malaysians pursuing legal studies.

Karpal Singh died in a road accident in March 2014 at age 74 after serving as MP for Jelutong and Bukit Gelugor and as DAP’s third national chairman. – Bernama