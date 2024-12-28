KUALA LUMPUR: All applications for pardons related to offences committed in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya must be submitted to the Pardons Board, which is chaired by the King, said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

In a statement today, the AGC said that it had been instructed by the King to inform the public that such applications must follow the procedures and channels prescribed by law and regulations in force, and not through any other means.

“Therefore, if any party wishes to propose that any prisoner, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, serve the remainder of their sentence under house arrest, the application for such a matter must be submitted for consideration by the Pardons Board chaired by the King,“ the statement said.

The AGC stated that under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution, the King has the authority to grant pardons, reprieves and respites for offences committed in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Article 42(2) of the Federal Constitution further provides that the King may remit, suspend or commute any sentence imposed by the courts.

“In this matter, decisions made by the King based on the advice of the Pardons Board under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution are also subject to applicable legal provisions to prevent such actions from being challenged in court for being unlawful,“ the statement added.

Najib, 71, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The High Court initially sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and imposed a RM210 million fine. However, the sentence was reduced to six years in prison and the fine reduced to RM50 million following a royal pardon petition filed on Sept 2, 2022.

The former Pekan MP has claimed there is a royal addendum decree allowing him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.