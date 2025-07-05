KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has affirmed that all is well within the coalition, following a productive high-tea meeting with the presidents of all GRS component parties today.

The three-hour meeting, held at Sri Gaya here, saw the Sabah Chief Minister engaging in what he described as cordial and constructive discussions with party leaders, who collectively pledged their commitment to GRS.

Hajiji, who is also Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) president, said the coalition’s leadership expressed a unanimous commitment to ensuring GRS’ victory in the upcoming Sabah state election.

“I appreciate their views and opinions. They are all mature political leaders and understand the importance of GRS as a united front going into the elections,” he said in a statement tonight.

The meeting was attended by Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, United Sabah Party (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Also present were Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah.