All Malaysians must have space to express patriotism their own way

JELEBU: Every segment of society must have space to express their patriotic spirit in ways reflecting their own interests and preferences according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He specifically highlighted the importance of allowing the younger generation to celebrate through activities matching their tastes such as motorcycle convoys.

“Wherever we stand, we must honour the nation,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan grassroots-level Kembara Merdeka programme.

“For the youth, we need to understand their tastes, as they are the ones who will carry the future.”

Ahmad Zahid stated that younger generations have different preferences from older generations which must be recognised and accommodated.

“If riding kapcai motorcycles is how they choose to show support for National Day, then we too should join them on their kapcais,” he added.

He called on all Malaysians to set aside political, religious, racial and cultural differences to strengthen national unity.

The Deputy Prime Minister participated in the convoy by riding a motorcycle from Dataran Majlis Daerah Jempol to the Simpang Pertang Bus Terminal.

State Senior Exco Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the programme featured a Merdeka convoy of 270 motorcycles accompanied by 25 escort vehicles.

He noted that 400 youths from across Negeri Sembilan participated in the event reflecting the spirit of independence.

“This journey brings together leaders, grassroots representatives and people from all walks of life in marking the 68th National Day,” Jalaluddin said.

“What matters most is that the spirit of independence must be instilled and embraced by every individual and community throughout the country.” – Bernama