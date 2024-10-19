Allocation for agricultural collaboration, enhances efforts to increase padi yield by Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The RM300 million allocation in the 2025 Budget for agricultural project collaborations with several state governments will enhance Negeri Sembilan’s role in increasing rice yields.

Senior State Executive Council (exco) member Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said the attention given by the federal government to Negeri Sembilan showed that the state government’s efforts to increase padi yields have shown success.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the budget yesterday, announced the allocation for agricultural cooperation to support onion production in Perak, red tilapia farming in Pahang and boost padi yields in Negeri Sembilan.

“The special allocation proves that the efforts implemented by the state government can help increase the production of food products in the state,“ he said via Facebook.

The Jelebu Member of Parliament also said that as an MP of a constituency with a large Orang Asli settlement area, he was grateful for the special allocation of RM380 million for the Orang Asli.

He said that the allocation, among others, for the redevelopment of Orang Asli farms across the country can improve the economy and living standards of the Orang Asli community.

Jalaluddin also said that the government has taken the right action by reducing some of the subsidies enjoyed by high-income groups, including the education subsidies for the T15 community who enrol in fully residential schools (SBP) and public institutions of higher education.

These savings can be channelled or distributed to those who are more in need, he said.

“Congratulations and well done to the Prime Minister-cum-Minister of Finance for tabling a comprehensive and ideal budget for our society,“ he said.