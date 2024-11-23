Allocations for all states raised continuously – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people across all states, including those led by the opposition, by steadily increasing their allocations.

He said that these allocations are channeled to ensure the needs of the people, such as public facilities, basic healthcare and poverty eradication efforts, are addressed effectively.

“... matters such as poverty, public facilities, healthcare, basic infrastructure and damage – for instance, in Terengganu with the collapse of the Kenyir Lake embankment, we expedited (assistance) without hesitation.

“If there is a need, over RM200 million is approved promptly. For me, this is crucial,“ he said during the Townhall Session of the Two Years of the MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

The session was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, urged state leaderships to consistently engage in discussions with the federal government regarding local issues they face.

“If state governments take a positive (collaborative) approach, it facilitates (cooperation), but if a state adopts a hostile stance, it complicates matters,“ he said.

The federal government, he added, maintains an open stance by continuously holding discussions with state governments to implement various people-centric policies.

“We engage with the states, share the federal perspective, and request feedback from the states, then adapt policies according to their needs. Thus, I do not see this as a major issue,“ he said.

The 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention spans two days starting today and includes discussions featuring representatives from the government, private sector and academia. Topics include democratising public service and reforming governance within public administration.

The 2TM programme runs concurrently at ministry booths offering various services, such as a 60 per cent discount on traffic fines by the Royal Malaysia Police, helmet exchanges for damaged or old helmets, and replacements for damaged, old or uncertified Qurans by the Home Ministry.

Other highlights include the MADANI Sale, career carnivals, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) exhibitions, health screenings, services for Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, e-sports activities, an introduction to the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), as well as “pocket talks” and “kahoot quizzes.”