KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 250,000 cancer cases were reported in the country from 2017 to 2023, which saw an increase in the percentage of deaths.

The five main cancers are breast, colorectal, lung, lymphoma, and liver.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said 14 per cent of deaths were recorded in 2023 compared to 13 per cent the previous year, making it the third highest cause of death in the country.

“However, behind this figure, there is hope. This hope depends on our collective action to increase prevention, early screening, and access to treatment. This is the main focus of the Ministry of Health in reforming the country’s health system,” he said.

He said this when officiating the national World Cancer Day 2025 celebration with the theme ‘Unity in Uniqueness’.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said Malaysia would bring the Lung Health Resolution to the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) along with 14 other member states.

He said the move was an initiative by Malaysia to make lung health a key global health agenda as well as to encourage greater investment in lung cancer screening and treatment.

Last year, Malaysia took a significant step in addressing the global burden of lung disease by leading the historic submission of the WHO Lung Health Resolution at the World Cancer Congress held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The resolution, which is targeted for adoption as a global health agenda at WHA and the United Nations General Assembly this year, aims to prioritise lung health on international platforms.

At the celebration, Dzulkefly also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Lung Health Initiative Malaysia, which involved eight strategic partners, namely, the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), Malaysia Industrial Safety and Health Association (MiSHA), Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM), Translab (M) Sdn Bhd, JNTL (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Astrazeneca Sdn Bhd, Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd and Axios International Sdn Bhd.