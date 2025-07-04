‘Along Cham’ appoints new lawyer for drug-related charges

SEPANG: Actor and comedian Muhammad Nizamuddin Ahmad, better known as ‘Along Cham’, who has been facing three drug-related charges since last December, has appointed a new lawyer to represent him.

Lawyer Zaleha al-Hayat informed the court of this during case proceedings before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan.

“I am the newly appointed lawyer today to represent the accused (Muhammad Nizamuddin),” said Zaleha.

Previously, Muhammad Nizamuddin was represented by several lawyers, including Mohd Fadly Hashim, Kamal Hisham Jaafar, Muhammad Nor Tamrin and Syed Yusuf Syed Zaid.

During the proceedings, Prosecuting Officer Inspector Sutri Patang said that there was an amendment to the third charge faced by the former reality show contestant.

Sutri said the amendment involved a change in the type of drug from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to ‘11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid’.

The 42-year-old former ‘Raja Lawak’ contestant maintained his not guilty plea to the amended charge, with April 24 set by the magistrate as the date for document submission.

According to the first charge, Muhammad Nizamuddin is accused of possessing 1.49 grammes of cannabis at a house in Cyberjaya at 3.10 pm on Dec 14 last year, charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952.

For the second amended charge, he is accused of possessing 49.61 grammes of the same drug at the same location, date and time, charged under Section 6 and punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act.

For the third amended charge, he is accused of administering the drug ‘11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid’ into his body at the same location at 10 pm on the same day at the Sepang District Police Headquarters.

The charge is under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952, read together with Section 38B of the same Act, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum two-year prison sentence and mandatory supervision of not less than two years and not more than three years.