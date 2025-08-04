KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity supply and telecommunication link in the areas affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights here are expected to be fully restored this Friday.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture exco Datuk Ir Izham Hashim said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Telekom Malaysia (TM) have almost completed inspecting the supply systems in the two areas severely affected by the incident in Persiaran Harmoni and in nearby villages.

“Both parties have given assurances that the supply will be fully restored this Friday and TNB has now completed inspecting the wiring in the outdoor areas.

“The electricity supply will only be connected to houses that are slightly affected. As a safety measure, owners need to do a ‘load test’ to ensure the electrical wiring in the house is in good condition,“ he said in a press conference at the Incident Control Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Izham also informed that his party is in discussions with Petronas regarding efforts to minimise the impact of the incident on the 8,000 residential and commercial units affected by the gas supply disruption following the incident.

He said among the proposals put forward was using gas delivery via tanker lorries.

“The daily needs of the industry and residences including the four main power stations in the Klang Valley involving the Connaught Bridge Power Station, Pulau Indah Power Station, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Power Station (KEV) in Kapar and the Putrajaya Power Station are estimated at 9.34 cubic metres.

“5.66 cubic metres of gas are required by four power stations while another 3.68 cubic metres are for residential and commercial use including 300 factories. Two of these power stations can be converted to use coal and oil while the other two cannot be converted to use their other fuel so they are placed on ‘standby’ mode,“ he said.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire incident at 8.10 am last Tuesday resulted in a fire rising more than 30 metres high with temperatures reaching over 1,000 degrees Celsius and taking almost eight hours to be completely extinguished.

The incident resulted in 81 houses completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent , another 81 houses were partially destroyed, 57 houses were affected but not burnt while 218 houses were not affected.