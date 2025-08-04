Kinabatangan fully recovers from floods, PPS closed

KINABATANGAN: The district has fully recovered from the floods, with the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Garam opened last Wednesday officially closed at 2 pm today.

Kinabatangan district officer Disaster Management Committee chairman, Willey Lampaki, said all 146 evacuees from 31 families housed at the centre were allowed to return home after their homes were declared safe for occupancy.

“In line with the recommendations from the Kinabatangan District Disaster Management Committee and based on assessments by the Kinabatangan District police headquarters, Fire and Rescue Department, and Civil Defence Force, I hereby declare that the PPS has been closed as of 2 pm today,” he said in a statement.

However, Willey added that the committee has scheduled April 9 to restore the electricity supply in flood-affected areas to ensure the safety of residents, particularly in Kampung Pangkalan.

Kinabatangan was declared a flood disaster zone on April 2 following continuous heavy rainfall and rising river water levels.

The district is located in eastern Sabah, about 306 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.