Alor Gajah Flood Mitigation Phase 1 ready by 2026

ALOR GAJAH: The Alor Gajah Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) Phase 1 project, which began in August 2022, has now recorded physical progress of 66 per cent and is expected to be fully completed in January 2026.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Senior Exco Datuk Rais Yasin said that despite a slight delay of four per cent from the original schedule due to utility and land issues, the overall implementation of the project is still on track.

“This project is expected to benefit 1,275 residents who are often affected by floods, especially in the Taman Sri Bayu area, surrounding housing estates and several villages in the Rembia state constituency,“ he said when met by the media after accompanying Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh to inspect and attend a briefing at the project site in Seri Pengkalan, here today.

Earlier, Ab Rauf spent almost 30 minutes inspecting the location, which was also attended by State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Exco, Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer, State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Exco Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and Melaka Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) director, Ir. Mohd Adnan Ahmad Fauzi.

Meanwhile, Rais said the high-impact project which includes the construction of a 10-hectare flood reservoir has now achieved 87 per cent progress, in addition to the one-kilometre Sungai Alor Gajah upgrade work in Taman Sri Bayu 2 which has reached 62 per cent, and the construction of a 350-metre flood barrier has been fully completed.

“More importantly, when the original project worth RM17 million is completed, the flood area will be reduced is an estimated 418 hectares,“ he said.

Rais added that the Chief Minister’s visit, which is the second time to review the progress of the project, is a sign of continued support for efforts to improve the drainage and flood protection systems in the area.

“God willing, this project will be completed as expected and will provide great benefits to the residents. Although there are minor delays, everything is still under control and in implementation,“ he said. - Bernama