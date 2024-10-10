Altantuya’s father wants Azilah’s death sentence to be commuted to imprisonment

PUTRAJAYA: The father of the Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu has submitted a letter requesting for the death sentence of the convicted killer of his daughter, Azilah Hadri, to be commuted to imprisonment.

Azilah’s lawyer J.Kuldeep Kumar disclosed this today to the Federal Court three-man bench hearing Azilah’s application to review his death sentence.

Sitting on the bench were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan. The proceedings are still ongoing.

Kuldeep also read the letter to the court in which Shaariibuu Setev stated that his request stemmed from a deep respect for Mongolians’ humanity.

He said Shaariibuu has said in his letter that it was crucial to recognise that the United Nations declares the sanctity of life, emphasising that all beings on this planet have a right to existence.

Kuldeep said Shaariibuu also asked that his request to also be conveyed to Sirul Azhar Umar and his lawyer, the court, the prosecutor’s office and the government.

He said Shaariibuu had asked for the honour of the virtues of humanity and uphold truthful expression in every nation.

In his letter, Shaariibuu also urged prompt resolution to the civil suit that was filed against Azilah, Sirul, Abdul Razak and the government, which he said has been pending for many years.

This is the first case in which a deceased person’s family member has supported a prisoner’s review application.

In 2022, the Shah Alam High Court ruled they were liable for Altantuya’s death and awarded a total of RM5 million in damages. This matter is currently pending appeal in the Court of Appeal.

Azilah, 48, was convicted in 2009, along with Sirul Azhar, 53, a former corporal for murdering Altantuya, which took place at Mukim Bukit Raja in Shah Alam between 10 pm on October 19 and 1 am the following day in 2006.

The Shah Alam High Court sentenced both men to death.

Sirul Azhar did not show up in court in 2015 when the Federal Court confirmed the death penalty. He is believed to be in Australia.