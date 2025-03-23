KUALA TERENGGANU: A patient and medical staff faced a harrowing experience when the ambulance they were travelling in veered off the road at Kilometre 49 Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan near Jambu Bongkok in Marang at midnight.

In a statement today, Marang district police chief Supt Mohd Sofian Redzuan said police received information about the accident at 12.30 pm.

He said investigations revealed the accident occurred when the left rear tyre of the Health Ministry-owned Toyota Hiace van carrying a 21-year-old female patient burst, causing the vehicle to skid off and crash into a tree.

“Also on board the ambulance, which was en route to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) from Kemaman Hospital here, were a 28-year-old female doctor, two nurses, and a male driver,“ he said.

He said all victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to HSNZ for further treatment.

Mohd Sofian urged those with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer at 09-6182222 to assist in the investigation, which is being conducted under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (maintaining control of vehicles).