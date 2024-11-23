Ambulance flips after collision at traffic light junction

PETALING JAYA: A private ambulance driver and medical assistant escaped unhurt when their vehicle flipped after a car hit its rear left side at the Jalan Lebuh Hi Tech-Kulim Hospital traffic light junction.

The ambulance, a Weststar Maxus from a private hospital in Bandar Perda, Penang, was heading to Kulim Hospital with the 33-year-old driver and a medical assistant.

No patients were on board.

Kulim district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Azizan said the ambulance, turning right with activated sirens and beacon lights despite a red light, was struck by an oncoming Proton Persona at 8.20pm yesterday during a hospital transfer assignment, reported Harian Metro.

The Proton Persona was driven by a 19-year-old man who collided with the ambulance’s rear left side, no injuries were reported from either vehicle.

Police are investigating the case under Rule 17 LN 166/59 and are seeking witnesses to assist with the investigation.