AMD opens new R&D facility in Penang to boost semiconductor innovation

GEORGE TOWN: Nasdaq-listed Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has strengthened its presence in Malaysia with a new office and engineering lab in Bayan Lepas.

The 19,416.74 square metre facility at GBS by the Sea will support over 1,200 employees and drive semiconductor design innovation.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow highlighted Penang’s role as a thriving investment hub during the official launch of AMD @GBS By The Sea.

He emphasised the state’s commitment to supporting cutting-edge technologies like AI and fostering homegrown semiconductor advancements.

“Our goal is to see the first generation of ‘Made by Malaysia’ chips designed, developed, and driven from Penang,” Chow said.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid praised AMD’s expansion as a milestone in Malaysia’s tech partnership.

He noted that the facility will create high-value jobs and strengthen the local innovation ecosystem.

“MIDA is proud to support AMD’s growth, aligning with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and semiconductor strategy,” he added.

AMD stated that the new facility reflects its confidence in Malaysia’s talent and semiconductor potential.

The company said the Penang site will play a crucial role in its global growth and Malaysia’s tech ecosystem. - Bernama