Amendments to Competition Act 2010 to curb cartels imminent - Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Competition Act 2010 to prevent cartel activities in the market are expected to be tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat meeting, says Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) was also actively strengthening legislation through proposed amendments to the Competition Commission Act 2010 to enhance its investigative and enforcement powers.

“In addition, (the amendment of the Act) also introduces a merger control regime to ensure that MyCC can combat the formation of cartels or regulate the formation of monopolies in the market, which refers to the abuse of monopoly dominant power.

“Insya-Allah, the amendment to this Act is targeted to be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat meeting once the Cabinet makes a decision,“ he said.

The minister said this in his winding-up speech today at the policy stage of the Supply Bill 2025 for the Domestic Trade Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Armizan said KPDN was expected to make a policy decision soon on the proposed implementation of the ‘Lemon Law,‘ which would protect consumers in vehicle purchase matters.

On the Rahmah Menu, he said the ministry was committed to continuing the programme in certain locations, such as industrial areas and low-cost housing.

He said KPDN also planned to give traders who consistently offered the Rahmah Menu access to purchase goods in larger quantities under the MADANI Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM).

“We hope that with the PJRM approach, we will involve Menu Rahmah dealers. This programme may not be expanded nationwide but it still exists as an alternative for the needy,“ he said.