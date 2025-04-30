PUTRAJAYA: Proposed amendments to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736) are expected to be tabled in the upcoming session of Parliament or by October at the latest, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The MADANI government spokesman said one of the key policy decisions brought forward by the Home Ministry (KDN) was the intention to amend Act 736, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on Feb 13.

“The Home Minister (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) informed the Cabinet that between 2022 and 2024, 99 per cent of all applications for peaceful assemblies in Malaysia were approved. This is a very encouraging figure when we examine the statistics.

“However, we believe the amendments to be tabled in Parliament will further strengthen the people’s right to assemble peacefully,” he told a press conference here today.

On Feb 13, Anwar said that the government had agreed to amend Act 736 to facilitate and support the organisation of peaceful assemblies in the country.

He said the proposed amendments, expected to be tabled in the next Parliament session, would include the removal of Section 11 of the Act, which currently requires rally organisers to obtain permission from venue owners.

However, Anwar stressed that organisers would still be required to notify the Royal Malaysia Police five days prior to the assembly to enable the authorities to manage security and traffic.