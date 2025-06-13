American man injured while descending Gunung Datuk

SEREMBAN: An American man passed out after he slipped when descending Gunung Datuk in Rembau this evening, the Fire and Rescue Department said today.

Senior operations commander, leading fire officer II Zaini Salleh said they received a distress call at 4.10 pm and arrived at the location where the victim was at Check Point 1 Gunung Datuk at 4.40 pm.

He added that the man was with his wife and son who came from Shah Alam to Seremban on a holiday before climbing Gunung Datuk this morning.

“The man, 65, slipped and hit his head against a rock and lost consciousness. He was carried down by the firefighters with assistance from forestry officers.

“His wife, a local aged 65 and their son, an US citizen in his 30s were unhurt,” he told Bernama here today, adding that the man was handed over to a Health Ministry ambulance for further action at 5.36 pm.