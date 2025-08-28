Aminuddin Harun appointed to Dewan Rakyat Committee of Selection

KUALA LUMPUR: Port Dickson MP and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been appointed as a member of the Dewan Rakyat Committee of Selection, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan) for the 15th Parliament term.

The motion, tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran under Standing Order 76 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, was passed by a majority voice vote.

The Committee of Selection is chaired by Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and comprises six members.

They include Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya), Transport Minister Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang).

The others are Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu). - Bernama