SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has called on the Selangor government to expedite repair works on the Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang road that was damaged by floods four years ago.

He said the road, which connects Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan and Hulu Langat in Selangor, could help ease traffic congestion, especially during festive seasons and school holidays, besides serving as an alternative route for motorists heading to Kuala Lumpur.

“The damaged section in Jelebu has already been repaired, but the part at the Selangor border isn’t. I will write to the Selangor Menteri Besar urging prompt repairs. Since it was damaged in 2021, we have not been able to use the route fully until now.

“If the road is repaired, it can become an alternative route to the Klang Valley. Motorists won’t have to go through Seremban, they can go via Genting Peras from Jelebu into Hulu Langat and straight to Kuala Lumpur or Selangor,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

The Kuala Klawang-Genting Peras road has been closed to traffic since December 2021 after it was damaged by floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said the state government has allocated RM1 million for a solar-powered lighting programme in rural areas, including Orang Asli villages.

“The RM2 million allocated by the Public Works Department for lighting is insufficient, as there are still poorly lit areas, so we’ve added another RM1 million.

“This is to ensure that attention is given to marginalised rural areas. It’s part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and provide comfort and security to road users,” he said.

On a separate matter, Aminuddin also extended condolences to the families of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in the accident along the East-West Highway, near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, on Monday (June 9).