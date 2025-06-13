BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are investigating an explosion at Taman Serumpun, here early this morning, which caused damage to three houses.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Chief ACP Helmi Aris said they received information from the public regarding the incident at 1:05 am, reporting a loud explosion in the residential area.

“Police investigations found that the explosion is believed to have originated from a firecracker thrown into one of the houses, and the impact of the explosion also caused damage to two adjacent houses.

“The incident caused damage to the ceilings and yards of all three houses. Vehicles at two of the houses also sustained damage,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Helmi said that based on preliminary investigations, they do not rule out the possibility that the incident was caused by debt issues and that the act is suspected to have been carried out by two men in a car, but further investigation is still ongoing.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code and Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957, while urging public witnesses with information to come forward to the SPT District Police Headquarters (IPD) to assist the investigation or contact Senior Investigating Officer ASP Assan Alimudin at 012-4418081.