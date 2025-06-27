Amir Hamzah appointed to oversee Economy Minister duties in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has been assigned to perform the duties and functions of the Minister of Economy effective immediately. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on June 25 and approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed the appointment, stating that Amir Hamzah’s key task involves reviewing and restructuring the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) framework before its scheduled tabling in Parliament on July 31, 2025. The plan will incorporate additional inputs from ministries and Cabinet feedback.

The position became vacant after former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli stepped down on May 28 following his defeat in the PKR deputy president election. Rafizi stated that his loss meant he no longer held the mandate to push the party’s reform agenda in government.

In response, Amir Hamzah expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s trust and emphasized his immediate focus on finalizing the 13MP. He noted that revisions are necessary to align the plan with the MADANI government’s policies and sustain economic reforms.