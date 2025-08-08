Amirudin hands over Idaman Bukit Jelutong homes to 1,260 owners

SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,260 units of Idaman Bukit Jelutong affordable homes were officially handed over to their owners today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the project, developed by Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad in collaboration with Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (PNSB), is part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of the people by providing high-quality, comfortable, and well-equipped affordable homes.

. He said the condominium-style affordable housing is among the highest-specification housing ever implemented, making Selangor the only state government to offer affordable housing below the national threshold price of RM250,000 per unit.

“The specifications we set are quite high...each unit comes with a kitchen cabinet, wardrobe, refrigerator, water heater, air conditioning, television, and two parking spaces.

“Although these specifications exceed those of previous public housing projects, we have proven that they can be delivered at a selling price still below the national threshold of RM250,000 per unit,“ he said at a press conference after the Idaman Bukit Jelutong key handover ceremony here today.

The ceremony was also attended by State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah, PNSB Chief Executive Officer Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim and Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad Group chairman Dr Muhamad Fuad Abdullah.

Amirudin said the handover of keys to Idaman Bukit Jelutong homeowners marked another important milestone in the state government’s efforts to address housing ownership issues.

He said the initiative, along with several other planned residential projects, was aimed at fulfilling the dream of home ownership for all Selangor residents, especially the youth and families.

With the delivery of 1,260 units today, Amirudin said a total of 6,079 homes from similar projects in Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, and Sepang have now been handed over to buyers.

This forms part of the 39,733 units of Idaman Homes approved for construction by the state government across Selangor.

Amirudin added that 8,352 more units are currently under construction across nine projects in Petaling, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, and Sepang, and are expected to be fully completed within three years.

Idaman Bukit Jelutong is the first Rumah Idaman project developed by Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad, which is also responsible for Idaman Kwasa Damansara and Idaman Amani in Bandar Elmina.

With a minimum built-up area of 1,000 square feet, each unit comes with facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, multi-purpose hall, rooftop garden, kindergarten, reading room, jogging track, badminton court, and a three-tier security system. - Bernama