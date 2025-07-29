Amirudin urges caution when commenting on foreign issues

KUALA SELANGOR: All parties must exercise caution and responsibility when commenting on issues involving other countries, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, emphasised that not every matter should be turned into political capital.

He stressed the need for maturity and moderation in Malaysia’s political landscape.

He made these remarks in response to PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s comments, which were seen as undermining Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

“Such remarks reflect the character of irresponsible leaders who should be able to distinguish between political manoeuvres, national sovereignty, and the country’s future,” he noted.

Amirudin welcomed Ahmad Fadhli’s subsequent apology but reiterated that avoiding politicisation from the outset would foster a more stable environment.

The Selangor Menteri Besar was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Selangor Menteri Besar’s Cup Marching Competition for uniformed units at Universiti Selangor (Unisel), Bestari Jaya campus.

Earlier, Ahmad Fadhli had posted a controversial illustration on social media depicting a goat and sheep fighting over a banana, with a monkey as judge.

The caption read, ‘the goat and sheep should not need the monkey to mediate in a banana dispute.’

The post, which included a screenshot of news on the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, drew widespread criticism.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate ceasefire following a special meeting in Putrajaya, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. – Bernama