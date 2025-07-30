Road closures for IJM Allianz Duo Highway Run on Aug 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Several routes along the New Pantai Expressway (NEP) and Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) will be temporarily closed from early Sunday morning for the IJM Allianz Duo Highway Challenge 2025 run.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said an estimated 13,000 runners will compete in the seventh edition of the race, which will start and end in front of the Sunway Pyramid shopping centre.

The Aug 3 race comprises four categories - 42.195 kilometres (km) full marathon; 21km half-marathon; 10km and 5km.

He added that full marathon participants will race along both major expressways, beginning by heading towards Templer and Kuchai Lama before turning back to the starting point at Sunway Pyramid.

“The affected routes on BESRAYA include Kuchai Lama, Sungai Besi, Salak Selatan, Plaza Tol Loke Yew, Jalan Istana, Jalan Cheras, Pandan Indah, Maluri, Jalan Pandan 1 and the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

“The affected routes on the NPE include the Kampung Pasir interchange, Pantai Sentral Park, Kuchai Maju, Sungai Besi and the Kuchai U-turn,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamed Usuf Jan advised the public to plan their journey, use alternative routes and comply with instructions from police personnel on duty along the race route.

“Police personnel and highway traffic staff will ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the event. Any inconvenience caused is regretted, and the cooperation from all parties is appreciated,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the race website racexasia.com, the 42km run is slated to begin at 3 am; the 21km run at 5 am; the 10km run at 5.30 am; and the 5km run at 6.50 am. - Bernama