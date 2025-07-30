Gov’t fully funds TVET grads for MSU entrepreneurship studies

SHAH ALAM: Graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions will be offered the opportunity to pursue studies in entrepreneurship at Management and Science University (MSU), fully funded by the government, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the implementation of this latest initiative would be coordinated by the National TVET Council, while the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) would provide the funding for the students.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to produce TVET entrepreneurs and caters to the aspirations of skills-based graduates, not all of whom are interested in entering the workforce upon completing their studies.

“To that end, MSU will develop a special module for graduates from TVET institutions nationwide who wish to pursue studies in entrepreneurship, for example, at the Executive Diploma level.

“This initiative will be coordinated with the National TVET Council and KUSKOP, with further details to be announced within the next two weeks,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Chairman of the National TVET Council, had launched TVET MSU at the university. Also present was MSU President and Founder Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab. Yajid.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister urged MSU to raise its graduate employability rate to 100 per cent by 2028, up from the current rate of over 95 per cent.

Ahmad Zahid said that to achieve this, MSU must increase the number of courses offered to 200 by 2030, compared to the university management’s current target of 100 courses.

“What is certain is that MSU’s graduate employability rate is currently higher than the national rate of 95.1 per cent... I challenge MSU to reach 100 per cent by 2028 and set the benchmark for other TVET institutions.

“I believe MSU will be at the forefront of the TVET sector among private universities, continuing its existing excellence by producing thousands of techno-entrepreneurs in the coming years,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said the government would provide a special award or recognition to any TVET institution that achieves 100 per cent graduate employability.

He added that the award would serve as an incentive to raise the standard of courses offered, noting that applications to TVET institutions had risen to 229,000 as of July 12, compared to 25,000 last year.

“The government is committed to giving special recognition to any TVET institution that achieves 100 per cent employability,” he said, without providing further details. - Bernama