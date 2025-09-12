AMK files police reports over death threats against PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) filed two police reports today concerning a viral video showing a man issuing death threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kuala Lumpur AMK Information chief Mohammad Rais Hamdan stated the reports were lodged by Kuala Lumpur and Selangor AMK at the Dang Wangi Police headquarters around 8 pm.

He emphasised that young people strongly condemn such death threats, which could undermine the nation’s long-standing harmony.

The viral TikTok video featured a man threatening Anwar while claiming previous detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Dang Wangi Police deputy chief Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din confirmed receiving the reports and stated the case would be investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT). – Bernama