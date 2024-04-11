PETALING JAYA: An early morning landslide in Pandan Indah, Ampang, resulted in a parked Proton Saga tumbling down a slope, but fortunately, no one was harmed.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Ampang Jaya district police chief Azam Ismail stated the authorities were alerted about the landslide at Jalan Maju 1/4 Lembah Maju at approximately 4.35am.

He mentioned that there were no reported casualties.

Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, promptly arrived at the scene, which is situated near a public parking area adjacent to a monsoon drain.

“A Proton Saga that was parked there was involved in the landslide, while its owner has been informed. No loss of life was reported,” he said in a statement.