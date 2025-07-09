ANGKASA and Koperasi LLM sign MoA for ACNR 2025 in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Koperasi Lembaga Lebuhraya Berhad (Koperasi LLM) to co-host the inaugural CIMB ASEAN Cultural Night Run @ Penang 2nd Bridge 2025 (ACNR 2025).

The event is set to take place on August 16 at the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge in Penang.

The MoA was signed by ANGKASA president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah and Koperasi LLM chairman Datuk Idrus Mat Tais, witnessed by ANGKASA Group CEO Datuk Abdullah Jusoh and Koperasi LLM Deputy Secretary Nazri Saad.

Abdul Fattah, who also serves as ASEAN Cooperative Organisation (ACO) president, highlighted that ANGKASA’s involvement aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle while strengthening regional cooperative networks.

“This programme supports community wellness and allows cooperative movements to engage in large-scale regional initiatives,“ he said during a press conference.

ANGKASA is contributing RM100,000 in sponsorships, including prizes for winners and lucky draws, demonstrating its commitment to impactful social and economic programmes.

The organisers aim to attract 5,000 participants from Malaysia and ASEAN nations.

The run features three categories: a 5KM Fun Run, a 10KM competitive race divided by gender and age, and a 21KM competitive run with open and veteran divisions.

Interested participants can register via ANGKASA’s Facebook page (@ANGKASACoop) or the official website (www.culturalnightrun.com.my) before the July 15 deadline. - Bernama