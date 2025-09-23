Angkasa launches ‘Rasa Melaka’ to boost cooperative tourism and local economy

MELAKA: The National Cooperative Movement of Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) has introduced a new initiative to highlight local culture and cooperative business in the heart of Melaka’s tourism district.

Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah stated that the state’s UNESCO-recognised status offers cooperatives a significant advantage in this new tourism venture.

He explained that the ‘Rasa Melaka by Angkasa’ pilot project results from collaboration between Angkasa, the Melaka Islamic Religious Council, and four local cooperatives.

“The project provides participating cooperatives the opportunity to promote traditional foods, handicrafts, cultural experiences and community tourism packages, to directly benefit the local economy,” he said.

“For example, visitors can capture memories by renting and wearing traditional Malay and other ethnic attire, or take a trishaw tour around Jonker Walk and nearby heritage sites through the packages offered,” he told reporters today.

The pre-launch event was officiated by state executive councillor for Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

Malaysia Co-operative Commission director for Melaka Mustafa Kamal Mohd Nor also attended the ceremony.

Abdul Fattah added that the project aims to strengthen inclusive economic development through sustainable tourism practices.

He revealed the initiative’s potential for expansion to other states, positioning cooperatives as pillars of community-based tourism.

The launch supports government efforts to promote the national tourism sector ahead of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

“Based on the latest statistics, there are over 300 cooperatives in Melaka involved in the tourism sector. We aim to add value through gastronomic and cultural elements to enhance these cooperatives.

“Cooperatives have extensive capacity to become strategic partners in driving tourism that benefits local communities,“ he said. – Bernama