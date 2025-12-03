BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Another 25 Malaysians who were victims of online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have safely arrived at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Complex at 4.40 pm on Wednesday, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

“All the victims were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist in further investigations,” said the ministry, noting that the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon and the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok had facilitated the repatriation of the victims.

“They were among the foreign nationals rescued by Myanmar authorities during recent operations to combat online scam syndicates in the Myawaddy area,” the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon conducted a consular visit to Myawaddy in Kayin State, Myanmar, to verify the identities of the Malaysian nationals before they were handed over to the officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok.

“These officials worked closely with the Thai authorities in Mae Sot, Tak Province, Thailand, to arrange for their repatriation by land,” it said.

Wisma Putra said a comprehensive consular assistance was provided by both Embassies of Malaysia, including contacting the families, issuing temporary travel documents, arranging transportation, providing essential items such as food and face masks, and accompanying the victims throughout their journey from Mae Sot to Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah.

“This repatriation process is a continuation of a similar exercise previously conducted on Feb 24, 2025, when the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok facilitated the return of 15 Malaysians,” it said.

Wisma Putra noted that the success of this repatriation was made possible through strong and close cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), PDRM, Immigration Department, and the Consulate-General of Malaysia in Songkhla.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of Thailand and the authorities in Myanmar for their assistance in receiving and expediting the repatriation of the 25 Malaysians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to ensuring the welfare of Malaysian nationals abroad and, through its diplomatic missions, will continue to provide consular assistance whenever needed,” said Wisma Putra.