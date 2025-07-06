Another Malaysian haj pilgrim dies in Holy Land

MINA: Another Malaysian haj pilgrim passed away yesterday (June 6), bringing the total number of deaths in the Holy Land to eight.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the eighth fatality involved a 65-year-old male pilgrim, Abd Yazid Matt (pix), who died of a heart attack at Al Noor Specialist Hospital in Makkah.

“The deceased, who was from Kangar, Perlis, arrived via KT100, and stayed at Maktab 82, Al Olayan Al Haram, Makkah. He passed away at about 11.22 pm,” he said.

“I was informed that the deceased had the opportunity to perform the wukuf in Arafah, which indicates that his haj pilgrimage was completed, insya-Allah,” he added.

He said this to media personnel after visiting the accommodation tent for Malaysian haj pilgrims, here, today.

The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has contacted the pilgrim’s next of kin, and will fully attend to all matters related to the management of the body and the welfare of the deceased pilgrim.

Mohd Na'im, along with the entire TH top management, extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayed that his soul be blessed and his intentions in fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam be accepted.