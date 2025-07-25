Another motorcyclist dies in Seremban highway crash, toll rises to 4

SEREMBAN: Another victim from the 17-vehicle collision on the North-South Expressway near Seremban has succumbed to injuries, increasing the death toll to four. The 19-year-old male victim passed away early today while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din confirmed the death, stating, “Yes, the victim passed away while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of HTJS. The cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury.”

The tragic accident occurred at KM262.5 northbound of the PLUS highway around 2.30 am yesterday, involving 15 motorcycles, a car, and a lorry. Three motorcyclists died on the spot, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Police revealed that the motorcyclists were part of a convoy traveling from Senawang towards Kuala Lumpur, occupying the middle and right lanes of the highway. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. - Bernama