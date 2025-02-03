Another WWII era bomb found in Kinarut

PAPAR: A World War II-era unexploded bomb found at a construction site near Lok Kawi Plastic Industries in Kinarut was successfully detonated today.

Papar police chief, Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka, said that the unexploded ordnance (UXO) aerial bomb, believed to still be ‘live’, was detonated in three staged explosions between 11.55 am and 1.25 pm.

“No untoward incidents occurred during the operation. Prior to the bomb destruction, the police informed various involved agencies, including the Department of Environment. After the detonation, the Kinarut Police Station team collected information from the surrounding area to find out if anyone was affected by the explosions,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the operation adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Disaster Management Committee under the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

On Feb 27, a 120cm-long, 250-kilogramme bomb was discovered by workers cleaning the construction site at 1.30 pm before being detonated.