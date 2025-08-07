ANPR toll payment system launches on PLUS Highway in October

PETALING JAYA: The North-South Expressway (PLUS) will introduce an open toll payment system using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology from October. The pilot project will cover the Hutan Kampung to Sungai Dua stretch in Penang.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that ANPR is the first phase before implementing the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system within two years. This upgrade aims to reduce congestion at toll plazas.

“This system allows motorists to pass through any lane without stopping, ensuring smoother travel,” he said. Nanta tested the system himself and confirmed its efficiency.

No registration fees apply, and users can freely choose any toll lane. The minister shared these details after a demonstration of the barrier-free ANPR system at Persada PLUS.

The system was developed by local highway experts without government funding. Initially, it will be tested at 13 toll plazas with 35 lanes before expanding nationwide.

ANPR uses cameras to identify vehicle registration numbers for digital, cashless toll payments. It also offers e-invoice displays and transaction checks through a single platform.

Motorists only need to register online with personal details, vehicle information, and payment methods. Toll charges will be automatically deducted from the registered account.

If the account balance is insufficient, payment will be claimed later from the vehicle owner. Payments can also be made via the JustGo app, supporting e-wallets, bank cards, and Touch ‘n Go.

Nanta assured that no fees apply for registration or usage, and existing toll lanes remain available. - Bernama